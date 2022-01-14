Manassas leaders, police call attention to human trafficking

A Manassas City Council member whose also running for congress shined a light on human trafficking.

During a city council meeting on Monday, January 10, Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis introduced a proclamation to end human trafficking and highlight efforts to promote awareness by local rotary clubs and the Manassas City Police Department.

Ellis’ proclamation designated January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Ellis also specified January 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness day and #WearBlueDay, phrased for social media.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, human trafficking is a problem in cities and rural areas across the U.S. Each year, traffickers threaten, manipulate, make false promises of well-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure victims into trafficking situations.

“One of the greatest civil rights and public health crisis that society face is human trafficking. Survivors have been forced into labor and sex trafficking. In the U.S., it is estimated that there are tens of thousands of victims being trafficked every year with most being women and children from all demographics,” said Ellis.

More information about Blue Campaign to end human trafficking is online, and information on how to report acts of human trafficking.

Furthering the cause, the Manassas City Police Department will hold a series of lectures on human trafficking at Manassas Baptist Church located on 730 Sudley Road. Dates for those lectures will be on January 19 and 26 and February 2, 9, and 16.

Ellis, a Republican, is running for the House of Representatives for Virginia’s 10th District, including Manassas, western Prince William County, and Loudoun County.

She faces opposition from fellow local Republican Jeanine Lawson, who sits on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, John Beaty and Mike Clancy,

Democrat Jennifer Wexton currently holds the seat. Following a statewide redistricting last month, Wexton warns the newly shifted District is now more favorable for Republicans in the November 2022 Mid-Term Elections.