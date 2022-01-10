State of emergency issued as hospitals pushed to limit in latest coronavirus wave

[Updated 3 p.m.] Sentara Northern Virignia Medical Center said that the number of incoming coronavirus patients has stretched its staff to their limits.

According to information provided by officials at the hospital in Woodbridge, the Sentara saw a rise in patients with the virus starting after Christmas Day. In October, several area hospitals joined Sentara in requiring all of it staff receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Sentra’s Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge reported 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections up to January 6. Those patients now make up 36% of the hospital’s patients. The announcement comes as Gov. Ralph Northam today issued a state of emergency to help hospitals deal with the influx of patients in a hospital for coronavirus.

Virginia has among the nation’s lowest coronavirus case rates and death rates per capita, and the state ranks in the top 10 most vaccinated states in the country, said the governor. A total of 81 percent of adults in Prince William County are fully vaccinated. In Stafford County, 69 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

The rates of Coronavirus infection rose as people traveled across the country to meet up for the holidays, hospital officials said.

Chief Physician Executive at Sentara Healthcare, Dr. Jordan Asher, says coronavirus patients typically have cough and fever. Many now flood hospital waiting and emergency seeking diagnosis and treatment.

Asher also discussed the safety of hospital staff, reporting that while they were all vaccinated, boosted, and safe in the hospital. However, issues remain as coronavirus test kits have not been made as widely available in the U.S. as they have in other countries, said Asher. He added that the hospital would be able to test people for the virus despite the shortage of testing kits elsewhere in the country.

Due to the latest virus wave, Sentara will postpone non-emergency surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic tests for its patients, as hospital staff is stretched to capacity and ensure patient safety, the hospital said.

The stain at the local hospital comes as Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced their intention to challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

While Youngkin and Miyares favor the vaccine, they say the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional. According to the federal workplace mandates enforced by OHSA, no medical personnel can work without being tested or vaccinated against the virus.

“After the January 15th inauguration, the Commonwealth of Virginia will quickly move to protect Virginians’ freedoms and challenge President Biden’s unlawful CMS, OSHA, and Head Start vaccine mandates. Removing some of the staffing barriers to our hospitals will provide much-needed relief for our overworked medical professionals,” states Youngkin states in the press release.