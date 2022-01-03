Winter storm wallops Stafford, strands motorists for hours, brings calls to conserve water, cell phones

Today’s winter storm hit Stafford County harder than anticipated, according to County Administrator Fred Presley.

“The storm was far more significant than was forecasted and we have numerous challenges that we are attempting to deal with,” Presley penned in an email.

Presley said stranded motorists abandoned their cars and walked to fire stations to seek shelter for the storm. The county government, unable to help them free their vehicles from a foot of snow, is now looking to house the weather refugees in hotel rooms and temporary winter shelters.

Meanwhile, like Route 1 and Interstate 95 south, many county roads remain impassable. A pile-up involving six tractor-trailers near the county airport closed a portion of I-95 south about Noon, stranding motorists well into the afternoon.

Virignia’s extensive system of video cameras along Interstate 95 was not working for the most of the day.

Downed trees brought down power lines and blocked backroads. The county’s public school system canceled classes for Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Due to many power outages, county leaders call on residents to conserve water. Due to stained cell phone networks, they also ask people to limit their phone calls.

As of 3 p.m., Dominion reports it has 42,207 customers without power in Stafford County. NOVEC reports 3,294 customers without power, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says two customers are in the dark.

Presley said the county government would most likely be closed again on Tuesday, as crews work on cleaning up the mess. The first scheduled meeting of the county’s Board of Supervisors may also be rescheduled, he adds.