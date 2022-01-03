Area public school divisions closed Tuesday, January 4, 2022

They’ve made the call — all area public school divisions in our coverage area will not hold classes tomorrow, January 4, 2022.
- Prince William County Public Schools issued a code red, meaning all county school buildings will be closed, and virtual classes canceled on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
- Stafford County Public Schools will also close Tuesday, code 1, meaning no student instruction.
- Manassas City Public Schools will close Tuesday due to icy conditions, the division reports.
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools will close Tuesday, code red.
- Manassas Park Public Schools will close Tuesday.