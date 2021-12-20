Stafford earmarks $100,000, creates stormwater grant program

Stafford County Supervisors established a stormwater management fund and a corresponding grant program to dole out money to applicants.

On Tuesday, December 14, the Board of Supervisors authorized $100,000 from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the Neighborhood Stormwater Infrastructure Grant program to respond to existing and potential issues involving stormwater infrastructure in area neighborhoods.

The funds would be used for a wide array of subjects regarding stormwater infrastructure, including studies, repairs, maintenance, best management practices, etc. Areas of Stafford such as Brooke Road have experienced ongoing issues with flooding.

During the meeting, Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor Tinesha Allen suggested the fund should be doubled to $200,000 because of the importance of stormwater management. Supervisors could choose to increase the funding for the project at a later date, county officials said.

Jeff Adams, a member of the county’s agriculture committee representing the Hartwood District, suggested the Board look into getting funding from the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program, provided by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

The program is similar in function to the county’s newly established program, which offers financial assistance to areas across the state that are attempting to address issues such as soil erosion and poor drainage.

The county is currently taking grant applications from neighborhoods to the program and will review them for potential approval.

Meanwhile, Supervisors also voted on December 14 unanimously to give the county administrator Fred Pressley authority to remove vehicles drivers have left on county-owned property, including cars that have been temporarily parked or abandoned.

County officials say there’s been an uptick in illegal parking in areas such as Aquia Landing on the Potomac River and Historic Port of Falmouth Park on the Rappahannock River but didn’t have the authority to solve the issue.

Until now, the only body with authority to remove illegally parked vehicles was the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Supervisors made the change hoping that it could save time and resources for the sheriff’s department.

Various committees discussed both subjects throughout the fall, making final decisions in relatively brief hearings.