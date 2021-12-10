Parking crackdown at Falmouth beach would result from ordinance change

Stafford County leaders want to crack down on illegal parking at the Port of Falmouth beach park.

A summertime hot spot, families from all over the region pack the park, featuring a beach on the bank of the Rappahannock River. According to county officials, there is a rash of illegal parking at this park and other county-owned properties.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 14, to consider changing a county ordinance to allow the County Administrator to order illegally-parked or abandoned cars removed. The meeting at 1300 Courthouse Road will begin at 3 p.m.

The law allows sheriff’s deputies to tow illegally parked vehicles from roads. Still, it doesn’t enable deputies to remove them from county buildings, parks, or vacant county-owned land.

Stafford County charges a $35 fine to the owner for returning any towed vehicle for illegal parking. The change would also allow the county to impose the same fine for unattended or immobile vehicles on county property.

The Historic Port of Falmouth Park sits at 401 River Road in Falmouth.