Collapse crews called to Woodbridge automotive shop after car smashes building

Emergency crews said a man made a mistake when he drove his late-model Toyota Camry into a building in Woodbridge today.

Rescue crews went to Black Wolf Auto Specialties, at 1324 Profit Court, off Farm Creek Drive at 11 a.m. The driver collided with the building and then got out of his vehicle unharmed, emergency crews said.

The car sustained front-end damage. A crack appeared in the building’s front cinderblock wall.

County officials dispatched a full complement of rescue vehicles, including a building collapse team. However, an incident commander sent the majority back to their respective stations once he determined they didn’t need them.

Black Wolf Automotive Specialties restores old vehicles. The business has served customers since 1996.