Stafford rings in holidays with Christmas Tree lighting

Stafford County leaders lit a 20-foot-tall pine street planted in front of the county’s iconic courthouse. Residents rang in the holiday season at a tree lighting ceremony at the Stafford County Courthouse.

Residents rang in the holiday season at a tree lighting ceremony at the Stafford County Courthouse.

After a 10-second countdown, at 6:20 p.m., county leaders lit a 20-foot-tall pine street planted in front of the county’s iconic courthouse 15 years ago. White lights and red bulbs adorn the tree.

About 1,000 people attended the event, according to a county estimate. Many gathered below the courthouse steps, in a courtyard between the government center and courthouse.

Food trucks featuring sugared treats and coffee greeted attendees who parked their vehicles in a large parking lot serving the county government complex.

Rockhill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch served as master of ceremonies. Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke, County Treasurer Laura Rudy, and incoming Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English joined her.

Pastor Paul Toelke of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church provided an opening prayer. Drew Middle School Choir and the Chamber Choir at Colonial Forge High School provided musical performances.

A fire truck brought Santa Claus to the celebration, which began at 5 p.m. and wrapped about 7 p.m. The Christmas Tree lighting event was the most significant holiday event of its kind in the county in recent years.