First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night.

Forecasters expect cold air overhead for the duration of the storm, which could lead to at least a wintry mix or snow. Forecasters said that those who live north of Washington, D.C., will see more significant amounts of snow. Overall, the region has a 30 to 40 percent chance of seeing snowfall during the coming storm, they added.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm will move from southwest to northeast and should affect significant portions of the area by rush hour Wednesday morning. With a forecasted high temperature of 40 degrees, any snow should turn to rain by the afternoon.

Additional snowflakes could fall across the region before 10 p.m. Wednesday. In its wake, the storm will leave behind sunny skies and cold 40-degree temperatures on Thursday.

As for weather-related government school closures, Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade announced a new “code orange” designation for the state’s second-largest school division. The school division will use the label during inclement weather, instructing students not to go to school buildings for classes but to log on to their laptop computers to learn from home for the day.

The division’s Code Red label designates a full closure of schools for the day, and is a favorite among teachers and students. It used the code liberally under former Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts, who retired earlier this year.

Code Red will now be used only during extreme weather, which causes utility outages, hampering internet usage at home, McDade added. Schools will close for the day.

In Stafford County, teachers and students are also getting used to a new school delay and closure classification system. Newly-introduced Code III indicates students should stay home and use laptops for virtual learning for the day, while teachers should report to work by 10 a.m.

Emergency and administrative staff should report to school buildings under Codes I and II, respectively. A newly-introduced Code Zero will be used during extreme weather, indicating everyone should stay home, and schools will close for the day.