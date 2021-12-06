Dead oak falls into a house, rescue crews called to the scene

Strong winds brought down a tree into a house.

Stafford County fire and rescue crews went to a single-family home at 15 Franklin Street, just off Rock Hill Church Road in the western portion of the county, for a report of a tree into a house.

About 10 p.m. Monday, rescue crews reported a dead oak tree smashed into a master bedroom on the home’s second floor. Crews found no one injured and say all occupants escaped the house before rescue crews arrived.

After an examination, crews found no structural damage to the home. Firefighters used plastic to cover the hole left by the tree.

North of Stafford in Fairfax County, the National Weather Service posted a wind advisory through midnight. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were possible, forecasters said.

Forecasters issued a gale warning on the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters warned boaters that the high winds could capsize their watercraft and cause waves as high as four feet tall.