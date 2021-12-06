75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade winners announced

Organizers of the 75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade announced the winners today.
The parade, held Saturday, December 4, featured more than 100 acts, including floats, animals, marching bands, and balloons.
The mercury climbed to 60 degrees on Saturday. The warm weather helped attract tens of thousands of revelers, said a parade organizer.
Prince William County Courts judges served as parade judges. Circuit Court Judges Kimberly A. Irving and Carroll A. Weimer, Jr., District Court Judges Robert P. Coleman and William E. Jarvis, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judges D. Scott Bailey and Lisa Baird reviewed the parade floats.
U.S. District Court Judge Rossi D. Alston, Jr, and retired Judges Richard B. Potter, and
Craig D. Johnston joined them. John Ashkar of TD Bank also judged the parade acts.
They reviewed the floats from a stand at the Loy E. Harris Pavilion, located Downtown, at Center and West streets.
From WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., news anchor Annie Yu was the parade announcer.
The winners listed below will be honored during a Manassas City Council meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Marching Band Winners
1st Patriot High School
2nd Manassas Park High School
3rd Gainesville High School
4th Colgan High School
Dance Company Winners
1st Showcase Dance Studio
2nd Progressions Dance School, LLC
3rd Virginia Dance Center
4th SpotlightDance
Cheerleading, Majorette, Step Teams
1st Osbourn High School
2nd Heavy Hitterz Dance Team
3rd Premier Martial Arts
4th Suburban.Gypsies Belly Dance
Vehicle Clubs
1st Northern Virginia Jeepers Association
2nd Bull Run Region, AACA
3rd Fire & Smoke Jeep Club
4th The Old Dominion Historical Fire Society (ODHFS)
Float – Business
1st Bach to Rock Bristow, VA
2nd Appleton Campbell
3rd The Salisbury Center
4th Barrett Trucking, Inc.
Float – Other
1st St. Thomas UMC, Manassas campus
2nd Team Virginia Mizuno – Patten 10U
3rd Jay’s Got Flavor
4th Titan Elite 11U
Business Vehicles
1st Balloon – Advantage Septic Service
2nd Able Moving & Storage Inc.
3rd Balloon – Horton’s Wrecker Service
4th Aaron’s Towing
Non-Profit Organizations
1st Alive Church
2nd McLean Bible Church – Prince William
3rd Martin K Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas Stanley Martin Homes
4th Word Alive Church International
Equestrian / Animals
1st Lucky Dog Grooming
2nd Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)
3rd Silver Eagle Stable
4th Santa’s Neigh Bors