75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade winners announced

Organizers of the 75th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade announced the winners today.

The parade, held Saturday, December 4, featured more than 100 acts, including floats, animals, marching bands, and balloons.

The mercury climbed to 60 degrees on Saturday. The warm weather helped attract tens of thousands of revelers, said a parade organizer.

Prince William County Courts judges served as parade judges. Circuit Court Judges Kimberly A. Irving and Carroll A. Weimer, Jr., District Court Judges Robert P. Coleman and William E. Jarvis, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judges D. Scott Bailey and Lisa Baird reviewed the parade floats.

U.S. District Court Judge Rossi D. Alston, Jr, and retired Judges Richard B. Potter, and

Craig D. Johnston joined them. John Ashkar of TD Bank also judged the parade acts.

They reviewed the floats from a stand at the Loy E. Harris Pavilion, located Downtown, at Center and West streets.

From WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., news anchor Annie Yu was the parade announcer.

The winners listed below will be honored during a Manassas City Council meeting on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Marching Band Winners

1st Patriot High School

2nd Manassas Park High School

3rd Gainesville High School

4th Colgan High School

Dance Company Winners

1st Showcase Dance Studio

2nd Progressions Dance School, LLC

3rd Virginia Dance Center

4th SpotlightDance

Cheerleading, Majorette, Step Teams

1st Osbourn High School

2nd Heavy Hitterz Dance Team

3rd Premier Martial Arts

4th Suburban.Gypsies Belly Dance

Vehicle Clubs

1st Northern Virginia Jeepers Association

2nd Bull Run Region, AACA

3rd Fire & Smoke Jeep Club

4th The Old Dominion Historical Fire Society (ODHFS)

Float – Business

1st Bach to Rock Bristow, VA

2nd Appleton Campbell

3rd The Salisbury Center

4th Barrett Trucking, Inc.

Float – Other

1st St. Thomas UMC, Manassas campus

2nd Team Virginia Mizuno – Patten 10U

3rd Jay’s Got Flavor

4th Titan Elite 11U

Business Vehicles

1st Balloon – Advantage Septic Service

2nd Able Moving & Storage Inc.

3rd Balloon – Horton’s Wrecker Service

4th Aaron’s Towing

Non-Profit Organizations

1st Alive Church

2nd McLean Bible Church – Prince William

3rd Martin K Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas Stanley Martin Homes

4th Word Alive Church International

Equestrian / Animals

1st Lucky Dog Grooming

2nd Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)

3rd Silver Eagle Stable

4th Santa’s Neigh Bors