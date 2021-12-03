Discussion on public park at gaming resort in Dumfries planned

The Rose invited residents to chime in on its plans to build a new outdoor part next to its coming 305-room hotel and gaming resort.

The project’s developers will host a town hall meeting online via Zoom at 7 p.m. December 8, to discuss the new park. Participants should RSVP for the meeting to receive information for the Zoom call.

Developers will build the hotel and gaming resort atop the Potomac Landfill, a construction debris waste heap between Interstate 95 and Route 1. Developers plan to make the park on about 80 acres of unbuildable land, next to the hotel and gaming resort.

The Dumfries Town Council approved the gaming resort in September, despite concerns about traffic congestion from residents nearby and the Prince Wiliam County Department of Transportation.

The busy intersection of Routes 1 and 234, near I-95, must be reconfigured to accommodate drivers headed to the hotel. Today, the county does not have the funds to complete the project, and there is no guarantee the developer, who is on the hook to rebuild the intersection, will be held accountable, a county spokesman said in September.

The new hotel will bring an estimated 24,500 more cars to the area when it opens in 2023. The resort will include nearly 2,000 video slot machines, restaurants, a theater, and a 2,500-space parking garage.

In January, Colonial Downs, the same firm that will operate The Rose, opened Rosies Gaming Emporium at the Triangle Shopping Center in Dumfries. Featuring video slot machines and a restaurant, the facility accommodates about 175 people.