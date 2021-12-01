Shoe exchange gone wrong; Cops nab 2 suspects

The victim tapped an app, and now a suspect is in jail.

Police arrested one man in connection to a robbery in the 7200 block of Market Court near Manassas at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, November 25. The victim used a social media app to purchase a pair of shoes and arranged to meet someone to pick up the sneakers, police said.

While there, the suspect tried to walk away with the shoes, and a fight broke out between the suspect and the victim, police said. Then, a friend of the suspect pulled a gun, police said.

The suspect and his friend then jumped into a car and fled the scene. No one fired any shots, and no one reported any injuries.

While canvassing the area, officers found and later identified the suspect. Following the investigation, police arrested the suspect’s friend, Christopher Lee Fouts, and charged him with robbery and brandishing.

Today, police captured William Francisco Madrigal, 18, of 9488 Black Hawk Ct. in Manassas Park and charged him with robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

Prince William police also report today:

Strong-Arm Robbery – On November 30 at 11:07PM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Bentley Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 24-year-old man, reported to police that earlier in the evening, he was walking in the above area when he was struck from behind by an unknown man. The victim fell to the ground resulting in his firearm falling out of his pocket. The man grabbed the weapon before two unknown women approached and began searching the victim for additional property. When the women did not find any additional property, the suspects, including an additional unknown man who also accompanied the other three individuals, fled in two vehicles described as a Nissan hatchback and a Honda with custom vehicle alterations. The victim reported minor injuries. The suspects were described as two black males and two black females.

Attempted Residential Burglary – On November 29 at 9:03PM, officers responded to the Point at Manassas Apartments located in the 8000 block of Juliet Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. A resident of the apartment reported to police that upon returning to the apartment they observed damage to the front door. The investigation revealed that the attempted burglary occurred sometime between 7:00AM and 8:15PM. At this time, it appears no entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Attempted Residential Burglary – On November 29 at 11:56AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary in progress. A resident of the apartment reported to police that while inside the apartment, the front door was struck several times before two side windows were broken. When officers arrived in the area, no suspects were located. The front door and the windows were found damaged. At this time, it appears no entry was made into the apartment and no property was reported missing.

Attempted Commercial Burglary – On November 29 at 5:42PM, officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at Glass City Tobacco located at 7600 Gardner Park Dr. in Gainesville (20155) at approximately 8:40AM on November 28. The investigation revealed that an older tan-colored Toyota sedan pulled up to the business where an unknown man attempted to gain entry through the front door by kicking it several times. When the suspect was unsuccessful at making entry into the business, he briefly left in the Toyota before returning and unsuccessfully attempting to kick in the door a second time. At this time, it appears no entry was made into the business and no property was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male last seen wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” written in white, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers

ArrestsAttempted Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 29 at 6:10AM, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel located at 17416 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Dumfries (22026) for a patron in apparent distress. Upon arriving at the location, officers encountered a man, later identified as the accused, in the parking lot with minimal clothing on, making inappropriate gestures, and unsteady on his feet. Shortly after making contact with the accused, he walked away from officers, entering the motel, and walked towards the room referenced in the initial call to police. While in the hallway, the accused attempted to strike an officer and was quickly detained without further incident. While investigating, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and experiencing health concerns possibly related to the use of illegal narcotics. Rescue personnel responded and the accused was transported to an area hospital. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Dajuan GATLIN, who was charged while at the hospital and turned over to members of the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

Arrested on November 29: [No Photo Available]

Dajuan GATLIN, 31, of 2903 Seay St. in Alexandria

Charged with attempted assault & battery on LEO and intoxicated in public Court Date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 26 at 3:44AM,

officers responded to Sentara Northern Virginia Medial Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191) for a man experiencing a mental health crisis. Upon arriving at the location, officers observed damage to the side glass doors. The investigation revealed that the man, later identified as the accused, began making incoherent statements towards the hospital staff before smashing the glass doors and returning to his room. While investigating, the accused made concerning statements to the officers and, when officers attempted to detain him, the accused actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands. During the encounter, the accused struck an officer before being taken into custody without further incident. Minor injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Killian Mark LANG, who was taken into custody on November 29.

Arrested on November 29:

Killian Mark LANG, 28, of 2583 Oak Tree Ln. in Dumfries

Charged with assault & battery on LEO and destruction of property Court Date: Pending | Bond: A $2,500 Unsecured Bond