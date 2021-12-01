Manassas police calm, arrest man with rifle

A Manassas man faces charges of simple assault, brandishing, and the reckless handling of a firearm.

Police went to the 1000 block of Magnolia Grove Drive for a report of a man with a rifle making threats to hurt himself, police said. Officers used de-escalation tactics and then arrested him, police said.

Police took the suspect to jail and held him without bond. Officers charged Timothy Harris, 49, of Manassas with three counts of simple assault, three counts of reckless handling of a firearm, and five counts of brandishing a gun, police said.

Manassas police also reported today: