Manassas police calm, arrest man with rifle

A Manassas man faces charges of simple assault, brandishing, and the reckless handling of a firearm.
Police went to the 1000 block of Magnolia Grove Drive for a report of a man with a rifle making threats to hurt himself, police said. Officers used de-escalation tactics and then arrested him, police said.
Police took the suspect to jail and held him without bond. Officers charged Timothy Harris, 49, of Manassas with three counts of simple assault, three counts of reckless handling of a firearm, and five counts of brandishing a gun, police said.
Manassas police also reported today:
Driving While Intoxicated/Hit & Run
On November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:41 p.m. officers from the Manassas City Police Department responded to the Battlefield Ford (8097 Mathis Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110) for a crash into an unoccupied business. The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival. Upon further investigation, the driver was apprehended in Prince William County, transported to the Adult Detention Center and held on a secured bond.
ARRESTED: Andaluz Penaloza, Larry, a 22-year-old resident of Manassas
Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Hit and Run of Unattended Property, and Driving Without an Operator’s License