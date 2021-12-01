Illegal burning charge filed after brush fires at old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant

A series of brush fires on Monday led to a court summons.

Ann Sang Hyundai is charged with illegal burning, said Prince William County Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky. Hyundai is the new tenant of the building that housed the old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant near Dumfries.

Hyundai is due in court to answer the charge on December 20, Smolsky adds.

About 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, county fire and rescue crews were called to the property at 1510 Cherry Hill Drive on the Potomac River. They found several brush fires.

While crews worked to douse the blazes, their work delayed several Amtrak and freight trains that traveled through the area. It took about three hours for crews to mop up the mess and for trains to resume regular service.

In September, Tim’s Rivershore closed for business after the property owners, developers of the neighboring Potomac Shores neighborhood, declined to renew business owner Tim Bachman’s lease. For more than 20 years, the restaurant was a staple for locals and boaters.