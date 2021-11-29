Winds fan flames near old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant, delay trains

Windy conditions helped to spread a series of brush fires near the old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant.

Fire crews went to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road near Dumfries at 11:17 a.m. today and found multiple brush fires. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, a Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman states.

The fires delayed several freight trains in the area. As of 1:30 p.m., trains began traveling through the area again, albeit slower than usual, at 10 mph.

Amtrak reports its train 79; the Carolinian is delayed about an hour-and-half due to the fires. Virginia Railway Express also operates trains on the tracks but has not reported any delays.

Tim’s Rivershore restaurant, a staple on the Potomac River for more than 20 years, closed in September after the business lost its lease.