Taser used during arrest of Fredericksburg man

Deputies used a taser during the arrest of a shoeless man.

Authorities were called to a home on Cynthia’s Place in the England Run neighborhood in Stafford County at 1:41 p.m. Sunday, November 28. They found a woman who had locked herself in a car following an argument with the suspect.

A dispatcher who received a 911 call about the case overheard the two arguing, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Deputies separated the pair, and the suspect clenched his fists, punched himself, shouted at deputies, a spokesman said. Officers called for backup after they learned of an arrest warrant for the suspect on file in Chesterfield County.

Officers used a taser after the suspect. The suspect resisted arrest, authorities said, and the suspect lost his shoes while trying to evade capture, they added.

Stafford County authorities charged Avery Willis, 21, of Fredericksburg, with obstruction of justice and fleeing from law enforcement. Willis is behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Stafford County Sheriff’s blotter:

DUI

Garrisonville Road/Mine Road 11/25, 12:31 a.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith stopped a vehicle in this area that was driving without headlights. The driver was identified as Kimberly Kline Gordon, 46, of King George. There was an odor of alcoholic beverage from the car and Kline had glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was arrested. Kline Gordon was charged with DUI, refusal, obstruction and no headlights. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Warrenton Road/McWhirt Loop, 11/28, 12:02 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett observed a vehicle fail to maintain the lane of travel and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as James Fleming, 27, of Colonial Beach. Fleming had glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested. A suspected controlled substance was located in his vehicle. Fleming was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secure bond. James Madison Circle, 11/28, 8:01 a.m. Deputy K.L. Warnick responded to the area for a drunk driver complaint. He witnessed the vehicle fail to maintain the lane of travel and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Javarrus King, 30, of Stafford. King had glassy eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested. King was also found to have a suspended license. He was charged with DUI and driving suspended. King was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond until sober. FRAUD

Five Below, 1130 Stafford Market Place, 11/24, 10:56 a.m. Resident reported the clerk at the store took a photo of his credit card during a transaction when his card was initially declined. The next day the resident learned several fraudulent charges were attempted on the card. Deputy T.M. Givler is investigating and an arrest is imminent.