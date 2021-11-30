Job fair to feature region’s top employers, coming to Springfield on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, December 2, for our next Springfield, Virginia Job Fair at the American Legion Post 176, located at 6520 Amherst Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit our website JobZoneOnline.com to register and to view company updates.
Plan your day, and prepare to connect with all companies. On our website, be sure to view “how companies will be participating.”
Participating companies attending on December 2:
- Core4ce
- Fairfax County Public Safety
- Fairfax Water
- Fairfax County Sheriff’s
- Intelligence Careers
- Navy Systems Management Activity (NSMA)
- Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
- Prince George’s County Police Department
- Trinity Washington University
- Southland Concrete
- Others pending (Clear DCA, Aggregate Industries, many more).
Job positions include
- Cyber
- Software
- IT
- Systems Administrator
- Law Enforcement
- 911 jobs
- Industrial Electrician
- Instrumentation Technicians
- Maintenance Mechanic
- Networking/Telecommunications
- Analyst
- Logistics
- Engineering
- Security Specialists
- Financial Management
- Laborer
- Skilled laborers
- Carpenters
- Operators (heavy equipment)
- Concrete Finishers
- Patchers
- Engineer Assistants
- Full-time and Part-time opportunities at Trinity University
Questions, email Janet Giles or call 540-226-1473