Job fair to feature region’s top employers, coming to Springfield on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, December 2, for our next Springfield, Virginia Job Fair at the American Legion Post 176, located at 6520 Amherst Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit our website JobZoneOnline.com to register and to view company updates.

Plan your day, and prepare to connect with all companies. On our website, be sure to view “how companies will be participating.”

Participating companies attending on December 2: