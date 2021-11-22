Lamps tossed from hotel room leads to arrest

Deputy Harding located the woman on the sidewalk and identified Ilka Martinez Hoepelman, 41, of Stafford. Hoepelman had glassy eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverages, a department spokesman said.

At 4:06 p.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to the Quality Inn at 28 Greenspring Drive for a disturbance. A witness reported that a woman had broken the screen out of a motel window and threw lamps outside. The woman reportedly left on foot, walking toward the Holiday Inn Express.

The county sheriff also reports:

DRUGS

Courage Lane, 11/20, 3:46 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded for a report of an abduction. Upon arrival, the deputy determined the report to be unfounded and the caller was identified as David Kile, 37, of Stafford. Kile was arrested and a controlled substance was found in his possession. He was charged with falsely summoning police and possession of a controlled substance. Kile was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI

10 block of East Street, 11/20, 8:25 p.m. Deputy T.A. Vasquez responded for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch. The driver, Janice Heath, 46, of Fredericksburg, had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Heath was arrested. An open container of alcoholic beverage was found inside the vehicle. Heath was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license, and drinking while driving. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

INTOXICATED PERSON

Liberty Knolls Drive, 11/20, 5:51 a.m. Deputy T.M. Givler responded for a disturbance. Upon arrival, he located Heather Dean-Holder, 28, of Richmond, and discovered she was wanted for two counts of failure to appear out of Chesterfield. Deputies also encountered Brandy Gray, 21, of Richmond. Gray was unsteady on her feet and appeared intoxicated. Dean-Holder was arrested on the outstanding warrants and was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Gray was arrested for public intoxication and held until sober.

I-95 South & Warrenton Road, 11/21, 9:16 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce responded for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect, Nicholas Christian Sr., 37, of Locust Grove, in the passenger seat. As the deputy spoke with Christian, he began to roll the window up. Christian then struck the deputy’s arm as the deputy attempted to prevent the window from rolling up. He was eventually removed from the vehicle and arrested for public intoxication and assault on a law enforcement officer. Christian was held on a $5,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

Hollywood Farm Road, 11/19, 6:55 a.m. The victim’s Ford Ranger pickup was stolen from his driveway. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was later recovered on Forest Lane Road where it had been left disabled.

58 Jesse Curtis Lane, Curtis Memorial Park, 11/20, 12:51 p.m. A window on the victim’s vehicle was shattered. A purse containing various items was reported stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.

Providence Street, 11/21, 6:27 a.m. Several vehicles in the area had shattered windows. Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from the vehicles. A witness pursued the suspects who were fleeing the area in a vehicle. The suspects were involved in a collision with the witness. They then fled the vehicle on foot. The vehicle was later discovered to be stolen. The suspects are four young black males. The investigation is ongoing.