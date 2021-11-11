Opinion: Build Opitz ramp with Express Lanes expansion in mind

Please consider the following comments to the 95 Express Lanes/Opitz Boulevard Ramp Project

1. The new ramp should be constructed wide enough to support future bi-directional access at this location.

The I-95 corridor currently experiences significant congestion 7 days a week. The future population growth along the I-95 corridor will require the implementation of bi-directional express lanes at some point in the future. The express lanes are currently closed between 2-4pm on Saturdays which is a peak shopping period for Potomac Mills. The Optiz Boulevard Ramp should be constructed with a similar footprint to I-495 Express Lanes/Route 29 Ramp (See Below). It is shortsighted to build the ramp as currently proposed.

2. The new ramp should be constructed to not inhibit a future bi-direction I-95 Express Lanes Configuration

Route 1 is being held hostage as an existing or planned six lane car centric bailout corridor due to the unreliability of the adjacent I-95. A 24/7 reliable bi-directional I-95 Express Lanes configuration is the only solution that will allow Route 1 to be transformed and repurposed into a dense vibrant transit rich corridor. The Bi-directional I-95 Express Lane configuration also creates a long term asset that Virginia can leverage to support future transit expansion opportunities similar to how the Dulles Toll Road enabled the WMATA Silver Line’s construction. A study to construct and convert the corridor to a bi-directional configuration should begin immediately. This was recommended in the I-95 Improvement Plan.

3. The new ramp should be constructed in a manner to permit vehicles with greater than 2 axles/heavy trucks (ex. Class 8) to access the express lanes in the future.

I-95, I-495, I-395 Express Lane corridors should be upgraded to permit heavy trucks to use the lanes. I-66 and Maryland’s future I-495/I-270 express lanes will permit heavy trucks to use the lanes. This policy should be consistent across the region. Enabling heavy trucks to use the express lanes create more revenue opportunities for the concessarie and creates more opportunities for future transportation improvements in the corridor.

Mark Scheufler, Prince William County resident