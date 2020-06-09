Updated: Fire breaks out at apartment on Cowan Boulevard

A fire broke out in a Fredericksburg apartment complex last Tuesday, but no firefighters or civilians were injured.

Firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Cowan Boulevard at 5:35 p.m. When they arrived they found a fire in a second-floor apartment with heavy smoke from the back of the structure.

The family who is said to live inside the apartment made it out without injury.

Crews from Stafford County have also been called to help firefighters in Fredericksburg.

Update: Two people were checked for smoke inhalation, but have been deemed okay according to Fredericksburg Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu.

It took ten minutes for firefighters to stop the fire.

The cause of the fire “appears accidental,” Cantu told Potomac Local News. The fire marshal is still investigating.

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