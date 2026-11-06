A basement fire in a Catharpin home displaced a family of five and their dog Thursday morning, Prince William County Fire and Rescue said.
Crews were dispatched about 10:40 a.m. Nov. 5 to the 3700 block of Avonlea Way and found smoke showing from the front door of a two-story, single-family home with a walk-out basement. Firefighters knocked the fire down in the basement before it could spread to the floors above. No injuries were reported. The building inspector posted the home as unsafe to occupy. The cause remains undetermined.
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Basement Fire Displaces Family of Five and Their Dog in Catharpin
Prince William County, Virginia – Fire and rescue units were dispatched at approximately 10:40 AM on 11/05/2026 to a reported structure fire in the 3700 block of Avonlea Way. The first unit arrived at 10:46 AM and found smoke showing from the front door of a two-story, single-family home with a walk-out basement. Crews quickly determined that the fire was in the basement.
The home’s smoke alarm sounded and alerted the residents, who got out safely before crews arrived. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and it did not spread to the floors above. Because there are no hydrants nearby, fire department tankers supplied water. A total of 17 fire and rescue units responded, including mutual aid from Fairfax and Loudoun County fire departments. Gas and electric service to the home was secured, and the electric company was on scene. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
Three adults, two children and the family’s dog were displaced. The building inspector posted the home as unsafe.
The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire, and the cause remains undetermined.
Fire officials remind residents that working smoke alarms save lives. Test alarms monthly, change batteries twice a year when clocks change, and replace any alarm that is more than 10 years old.