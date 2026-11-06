Basement fire displaces family of five and their dog in Catharpin

A basement fire in a Catharpin home displaced a family of five and their dog Thursday morning, Prince William County Fire and Rescue said.

Crews were dispatched about 10:40 a.m. Nov. 5 to the 3700 block of Avonlea Way and found smoke showing from the front door of a two-story, single-family home with a walk-out basement. Firefighters knocked the fire down in the basement before it could spread to the floors above. No injuries were reported. The building inspector posted the home as unsafe to occupy. The cause remains undetermined.

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