Woodbridge Community Choir Marks 60 Years With Traditional Christmas Concerts

The Woodbridge Community Choir is marking its 60th anniversary with a program of traditional Christmas music and an open invitation for new singers.

On the latest Potomac Local News podcast, host Uriah Kiser talked with Juliane Vitola-Preisser, the choir’s parliamentarian, historian, and a singer, about the group’s history, this year’s shows, and how residents can join.

Founded in 1966 by Lillian Gaskill, the all-volunteer choir started as a way to bring the Woodbridge community together beyond church choirs. By 1968 the Christmas concerts had grown large enough to need traffic control. Spring concerts were added in the 1980s. Some current members have been singing with the group since the 1970s and 1980s.

This year’s 60th anniversary Christmas program features 16 traditional songs, most written before 1960, with a contemporary flair. The set includes “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “O Holy Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” The closer is “Home for the Holidays.” Soloists are featured. The roughly two-hour show includes a 15-minute intermission with celebratory cupcakes, a craft table, and a gift giveaway drawn from zip codes written on tickets.

Concert dates and locations:

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

There are no auditions. Anyone who loves to sing is welcome. Open enrollment happens at the end of January and the end of August. Rehearsals are Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Covenant, 15008 Cloverdale Road, Woodbridge (near Dale City). Instrumentalists are also welcome.

The choir has previously performed at the Kennedy Center and on NBC’s “Today” show. It is looking to grow its ranks again and has reached out about future performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

For more information, to donate, or to follow the choir, visit the Woodbridge Community Choir website or find them on Instagram and Facebook at @woodbridgecommunitychoir.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3294633/">Woodbridge Community Choir Celebrates 60 Years Wit | RSS.com</a>

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