Two newcomers and one incumbent won seats on the Manassas Park City Council in unofficial results Tuesday.

Roberto Maldonado Jr. led with 2,830 votes (34.98%), followed by incumbent Kevin J. Moreau with 2,524 (31.20%) and Maya I. Miernik with 2,508 (31.00%). Write-ins accounted for the remaining 2.83%.

Voters chose three members. Moreau is the only one of the three who currently serves on the Governing Body. Maldonado and Miernik are new to the body.

Council members Haseeb Javed and Michael Carrera, whose terms expire Dec. 31, were not on the ballot. Moreau was appointed to the Governing Body in February 2025 to fill the seat Alanna Mensing vacated when she became mayor, and he won a special election for the remainder of that term in November 2025. The winners will join Mayor Alanna Mensing, Vice Mayor Darryl Moore, Yesy Amaya and Stacy Seiberling, whose terms run through 2028, when they take office Jan. 1.

Results are unofficial. Provisional ballots and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. The city’s electoral board will certify the results later.