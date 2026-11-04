Mark Warner wins fourth Senate term, defeating Bert Mizusawa

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner won a fourth term Tuesday, defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa in unofficial statewide results.

Warner received 2,035,723 votes (60.12%) to Mizusawa’s 1,341,643 (39.62%). Write-ins totaled 9,014 (0.27%). The Associated Press called the race for Warner at 7 p.m., as polls closed.

Warner, first elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving as governor from 2002 to 2006, has said this would be his last campaign. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mizusawa is a retired Army major general.

At his election-night event in Alexandria, Warner told supporters he was grateful for the trust of Virginians “one more time” and said the work begins the next day.

Vote table (unofficial, ENR statewide):

Candidate Votes Percentage ✅ Mark R. Warner (D) 2,035,723 60.12% Bert Mizusawa (R) 1,341,643 39.62% Write-in 9,014 0.27%

Results are unofficial. Provisional ballots and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. The state will certify the results later.