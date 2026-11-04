Manassas voters unseat sole Republican on City Council; Democrats take all three seats

Manassas voters removed the only Republican from City Council on Tuesday, handing all three open seats to Democratic nominees.

Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections show Dianne Lane, Jill M. Spall and Helen Anne Zurita taking the seats. Incumbent Theresa Coates Ellis finished fourth. She has served on the council since 2019 and was the sole Republican on the body.

Lane led with 6,665 votes (20.81%), followed by Spall with 6,118 (19.10%) and Zurita with 5,707 (17.82%). Ellis received 5,037 votes (15.73%). The remaining candidates were Lynn Forkell Greene (3,765, 11.75%), Colin J. Turner (2,939, 9.18%) and Eugene E. “Doc” Brown (1,664, 5.20%). Write-ins totaled 135.

Voters chose three members from a field of seven. The seats open this cycle belonged to Ellis, Ralph Smith (who did not seek another term) and Sonia R. Vásquez Luna (who left the council race to run for the House of Delegates District 20 special election).

The new members will join the remaining council members, including interim Mayor Ralph J. Smith, who was appointed in October after former Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger resigned.

Results are unofficial. Provisional ballots and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. The city’s electoral board will certify the results later.