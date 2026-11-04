How Prince William, Stafford, Manassas and Fredericksburg voted on the three constitutional amendments

Virginia voters approved three constitutional amendments on Tuesday. Unofficial local results show majorities in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas City and Fredericksburg City also voted yes on each question.

The amendments are:

Question 1 establishes a constitutional right to reproductive freedom, including decisions about prenatal care, childbirth, abortion, contraception and related care, with limited exceptions for third-trimester regulation.

Question 2 removes the ban on same-sex marriage from the state constitution and requires equal treatment of legally valid marriages regardless of sex, gender or race.

Question 3 provides a fundamental right to vote and automatically restores voting rights to people convicted of felonies upon release from incarceration.

Statewide, with the large majority of precincts reporting, Question 1 was leading roughly 61–62% yes, Question 2 roughly 56–57% yes, and Question 3 roughly 55–56% yes.

Local unofficial totals from the Virginia Department of Elections:

Prince William County

Question Yes No 1 ✅ 70.12% (125,455) 29.88% (53,466) 2 ✅ 62.56% (112,046) 37.44% (67,047) 3 ✅ 65.34% (117,147) 34.66% (62,128)

Stafford County

Question Yes No 1 ✅ 61.75% (40,999) 38.25% (25,392) 2 ✅ 56.10% (37,231) 43.90% (29,133) 3 ✅ 55.03% (36,452) 44.97% (29,792)

Manassas City

Question Yes No 1 ✅ 68.64% (8,647) 31.36% (3,951) 2 ✅ 63.38% (8,001) 36.62% (4,622) 3 ✅ 63.13% (7,968) 36.87% (4,653)

Fredericksburg City

Question Yes No 1 ✅ 75.45% (8,026) 24.55% (2,611) 2 ✅ 71.91% (7,656) 28.09% (2,990) 3 ✅ 68.99% (7,339) 31.01% (3,299)

Manassas Park City

Question Yes No 1 ✅ 74.98% (3,342) 25.02% (1,115) 2 ✅ 66.47% (2,974) 33.53% (1,500) 3 ✅ 68.18% (3,051) 31.82% (1,424)

Results are unofficial. Provisional ballots and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted. The State Board of Elections will certify later.