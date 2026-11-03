Vindman and Subramanyam hold their seats in the 7th and 10th districts

Democratic incumbents held both Northern Virginia congressional seats that cover parts of the Potomac Local coverage area.

In the 7th District, Rep. Eugene S. Vindman defeated Republican Doug A. Ollivant and several independent and Libertarian candidates. Statewide district totals from the Virginia Department of Elections showed Vindman with 59.69% (191,316 votes) to Ollivant’s 37.76% (121,005). In Stafford County, which is entirely in the 7th, Vindman received 58.21% (38,709) to Ollivant’s 39.48% (26,249).

In the 10th District, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam defeated Republican Dave T. Beckwith. District totals showed Subramanyam with 61.39% (200,615) to Beckwith’s 36.55% (119,456). Prince William County, which is partly in the 10th, showed Subramanyam with 59.49% (48,558) in the portion reported.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner also won re-election easily statewide. In Stafford, Warner received 60.04% (39,963) to Republican Bert Mizusawa’s 39.70% (26,426). In Prince William County, Warner received 71.22% (129,266) to Mizusawa’s 28.50% (51,737).

Results are unofficial. Provisional and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted.