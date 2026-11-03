Stafford County voters narrowly rejected a local sales tax of up to 1% dedicated to school construction and major renovations.

Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections show No receiving 33,408 votes (50.47%) and Yes receiving 32,780 votes (49.53%). The margin is about 628 votes. All 37 precincts have reported.

The ballot question asked whether Stafford could levy a local retail sales tax not to exceed 1% to provide revenue that could only be used for construction of new schools or major renovation of schools serving the county. The tax would have ended upon repayment of bonds or loans issued for the projects, or, if the projects were not funded by bonds or loans, on June 30, 2046. Grocery food, prepared food and personal hygiene products were exempt.

County and school officials had estimated the tax could generate $13 million to $20 million a year, depending on taxable sales. The money could not have been used for salaries, operations or debt issued before July 1, 2027.

Prince William County did not place a similar question on the ballot. Spotsylvania County pursued bond questions instead of the sales-tax option.

Results are unofficial. Provisional and remaining absentee ballots have not been fully counted.

Vote table (unofficial, ENR):