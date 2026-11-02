Police Blotter: Teen Stabbed in Woodbridge; Woman Accused of Assaulting Officer Six Times

A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt when an unknown person stabbed him in the upper body while he was walking in Woodbridge on Halloween night, Prince William County police said in Monday’s daily incident report. Police also reported three arrests on charges of assaulting officers, including a woman accused of assaulting an officer six times at the regional jail.

Prince William County

Teen stabbed while walking in Woodbridge

15700 block of Tassia Ln., Woodbridge, Oct. 31, between 7 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. — Officers responded to investigate a stabbing. Police said the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was walking in the area when he was stabbed in the upper body by an unknown individual. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Police said the victim became uncooperative with officers during the investigation. No suspect description was available.

Teen assaulted at Marumsco Plaza

Marumsco Plaza, 14000 block of Richmond Hwy., Woodbridge, Nov. 1, 2:09 a.m. — Officers responded to an assault. Police said a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by two unknown people. He was injured and taken to an area hospital. Police said the victim became uncooperative with officers. No suspect description was available.

Driver dies in Centreville Road crash

Centreville Rd. and Rugby Rd., in the Yorkshire area near Manassas (20111), Oct. 31, 2:13 a.m. — Police said the driver of a 2021 BMW M5 heading south on Centreville Road lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer. The BMW driver, a 33-year-old man, died at the scene. The Ford’s driver, a 21-year-old woman, and two passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. Crash investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash to contact police. Police used a Manassas postal address for the crash location. Read our earlier story on the crash.

Man pulls open side door at Chick-fil-A, takes napkins

Chick-fil-A, 4101 Old Bridge Rd., Woodbridge — Officers responded Oct. 31 to investigate two burglaries reported Oct. 13 at 1:13 a.m. and Oct. 31 at 4:08 a.m. Police said on both dates an unknown man forcibly pulled open a side door, went inside and removed a stack of napkins before leaving. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a jacket and gray sweatpants.

Woman accused of assaulting officer six times

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge, Oct. 31, 12:10 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a disorderly person. Police said the woman was intoxicated and acting aggressively toward EMS personnel. Officers took her into custody for public intoxication, and at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center she continued to be aggressive and assaulted an officer six times before being secured, police said. The officer reported no injuries.

Brianna Michelle Freeman, 24, of Inwood, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with six counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of public intoxication. She is held without bond. Court date pending.

Driver accused of DUI, assaulting officer after crash

Dale Blvd. and Keytone Rd., Woodbridge, Oct. 31, 3:18 a.m. — Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash and determined the driver was intoxicated, police said. During sobriety tests, he became aggressive and assaulted an officer before being detained, and he kicked the officer at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center before being secured, police said. The officer reported no injuries.

Christopher Sandoval Polanco, 25, of Manassas, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstruction, one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal of a blood or breath test. Court date pending. Bond status unavailable.

Man accused of violating protective order, assaulting officer

Lacebark Elm Ct., 2500 block, Woodbridge, Nov. 2, 1 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute and found one of the people involved had violated a protective order, police said. While officers searched him, he became aggressive and assaulted an officer before being secured. The officer reported no injuries.

Erwin Ulises Moreno, 19, of Woodbridge, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with one count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, three counts of violating a protective order, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of trespassing. He is held without bond. Court date pending.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online.

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