Man dies after BMW crosses into oncoming traffic on Centreville Road, police say

Updated Oct. 31, 2026: This story has been updated to reflect that the crash happened in the Yorkshire area of Prince William County. Police used a Manassas postal address.

Prince William County police say a 33-year-old Manassas man died early Saturday after his car crossed into oncoming traffic on Centreville Road and struck another vehicle.

Officers responded at 2:13 a.m. to the intersection of Centreville Road and Rugby Road in the Yorkshire area near Manassas (20111). The driver of a 2021 BMW M5 was traveling southbound when he lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes, and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction.

The BMW driver, identified as Dmitry Vazquez, 33, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver, a 21-year-old woman from Leesburg, and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Here’s the full press release: