Man dies after BMW crosses into oncoming traffic on Centreville Road, police say

Updated Oct. 31, 2026: This story has been updated to reflect that the crash happened in the Yorkshire area of Prince William County. Police used a Manassas postal address.
Prince William County police say a 33-year-old Manassas man died early Saturday after his car crossed into oncoming traffic on Centreville Road and struck another vehicle.
Officers responded at 2:13 a.m. to the intersection of Centreville Road and Rugby Road in the Yorkshire area near Manassas (20111). The driver of a 2021 BMW M5 was traveling southbound when he lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes, and struck a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction.
The BMW driver, identified as Dmitry Vazquez, 33, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford driver, a 21-year-old woman from Leesburg, and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.
Here’s the full press release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Fatal Crash Investigation- On October 31 at 2:13AM, officers responded to the intersection of Centreville Rd and Rugby Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 BMW M5 was traveling southbound on Centreville RD when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, striking a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the BMW, identified as a 33-year-old-man, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Ford, identified as a 21-year-old-female and two additional passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
Identified:
The deceased operator of the 2021 BMW M5, was identified as Dmitry VAZQUEZ, 33, of Manassas
The driver of the 2013 Ford Explorer was identified as a 21-year-old woman of Leesburg
Passenger of the 2013 Ford Explorer was identified as a 22-year-old woman of Leesburg
Passenger of the 2013 Ford Explorer was identified as a male of Leesburg, with an unknown date of birth
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.