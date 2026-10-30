The Virginia Department of Transportation listed scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas for Nov. 1–6, weather permitting.

I-95

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville), both directions: varying single and double lane closures between mile markers 145 and 142, Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m., to install pavement markers and rumble strips after recent paving.

Northbound, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 130 (Route 3): mobile single lane closures Sunday–Monday, 10 p.m.–6 a.m., to gather soil samples.

Southbound, Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): mobile single lane closures overnight Sunday through Friday morning to gather soil samples.

Southbound, Exit 133 to Exit 130: mobile work on the southbound local lanes bridge over the Rappahannock River for survey, Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Route 1

Stafford: lane reductions at Russell Road Wednesday–Friday, 7 p.m.–7 a.m., so crews can install new bridge beams over Chopawamsic Creek.

Fredericksburg and Stafford: alternating lane closures on the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River for bridge cleaning, Monday–Friday, 7 p.m.–6 a.m.

Spotsylvania: alternating lane closures for pavement marking between South Roxbury Mill Road and the Ni River bridge, 8 p.m.–6 a.m. and 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. all week.

Caroline: right lane closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard), Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., for utility work.

Other major work

Route 3 westbound in Spotsylvania: single right lane closure between Taskforce Drive and Chewning Lane, Monday–Friday, 4 a.m.–noon, for roadway reconstruction. Alternating lane closures are also set at the Route 3 bridge over Wilderness Run, Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.

Route 17 in Spotsylvania: a traffic shift and shoulder closures between Hospital Boulevard and Massaponax Church Road, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., for road construction under permit.

Route 652 (Truslow Road) in Stafford: one-way, alternating traffic between Route 1 and Enon Road for paving, Sunday–Thursday.

Route 624 (Primmer House Road) in Stafford: single lane closure between Arboretum Lane and Riggs Road, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., for a safety inspection of the bridge over CSX.

Route 360 (Downing Bridge) over the Rappahannock River: one-way alternating traffic Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m.–5 a.m., for bridge repairs.

Guardrail work, bridge cleaning and pavement marking crews will also cause lane closures on several routes in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Gloucester and other counties in the district.

Drivers can check 511 Virginia for updated information.