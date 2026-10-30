Route 1 near Quantico faces overnight delays next week for bridge work

Route 1 traffic near Quantico will be reduced to two lanes overnight next week while crews install new bridge beams, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 through early Friday, Nov. 6, Route 1 will be reduced to two travel lanes near Russell Road between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each evening so crews can install the beams, weather permitting. The work is part of the replacement of the 93-year-old bridge over Chopawamsic Creek at the Stafford County and Prince William County line.

If weather postpones the work, crews will set up the same lane closures Monday, Nov. 9 through Wednesday, Nov. 11 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The Interstate 95 ramps at exit 148 (Quantico) to Russell Road will stay open. Russell Road will also stay open.

In Stafford County the work zone on Route 1 will begin near Telegraph Road and proceed north to Joplin Road in Prince William County. Southbound Route 1 travelers approaching Joplin Road will be reduced to one lane, then shifted to travel on the northbound side at Russell Road through the work zone.

Message boards are posted. Local law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Construction on the bridge began in late February. The project is expected to finish by June 2028. More than 22,400 vehicles a day use Route 1 in this area.