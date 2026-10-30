Police Blotter: Stafford inmate charged in murder-for-hire plot against victim from his earlier case

A Stafford man already jailed on sexual assault and obscenity charges is now accused of trying to arrange the murder of the victim in his earlier case, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Stafford County

Inmate charged in murder-for-hire plot

Earlier this year, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible murder-for-hire plot involving an incarcerated man, according to a Friday press release.

Christopher L. Tinnermon had previously been charged and jailed on several sexual assault and obscenity offenses and was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said. After months of investigation, detectives determined Tinnermon was trying to arrange the murder of the victim from his previous case, deputies said.

Detectives interviewed Tinnermon on Oct. 28, and he made statements that matched evidence gathered during the investigation, according to the release. Search warrants were then executed.

Later that day, Tinnermon, 51, of Stafford, was charged with one count of criminal solicitation to commit murder-for-hire and attempted aggravated murder-for-hire. He remains held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office credited the Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance. The investigation is ongoing.

Felon charged with weapons possession after traffic stop

White Oak Road, Oct. 29, 1:29 a.m. — A sergeant stopped a suspicious vehicle, and the driver said there were firearms inside. Deputies found the passenger had previous felony convictions. A 37-year-old Dumfries man was charged with two counts of weapon possession by a felon and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Driver charged with DUI; passenger with public intoxication

Sharon Lane and Parkway Boulevard, Oct. 29, 3:21 a.m. — A deputy stopped a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane. The driver admitted to not having a valid license and to drinking earlier, deputies said; a breath test at the sheriff’s office showed her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. A 43-year-old Stafford woman was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and a lane violation and held on an unsecured bond. Her passenger, a 34-year-old Springfield man, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Deputies found a bottle of alcohol next to the passenger’s seat.

Verizon impostors gain remote access to phone

Apricot Street, Oct. 29, 10:52 a.m. — A victim got a call from someone claiming to be with Verizon about unauthorized transactions and was told to share text-message codes to cancel them. After the codes were shared, the scammers gained remote access to the victim’s phone and made several unauthorized withdrawals and transactions. The victim’s bank froze the account.

Bank-fraud impostor call

1225 Courthouse Road, Oct. 29, 3:08 p.m. — A victim got a call from someone claiming to be with Atlantic Union Bank’s fraud department, then noticed several unauthorized transactions and account openings. The bank opened an investigation.

Apple gift-card scam

Rollingside Drive, Oct. 29, 11:05 p.m. — A victim got a text claiming to be from Apple about an unauthorized charge, called the number provided and was told the account was being used to buy illegal items. The scammers told the victim to buy gift cards and share the codes. After sharing them, the victim recognized the scam.

Public intoxication at motel

557 Warrenton Road, Oct. 29, 7:21 p.m. — A deputy responding to an incident at the Super 8 Motel said a man began causing a disturbance outside and refused orders. A 28-year-old man from Wellborne, Florida, was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Prince William County

Missing endangered Alexandria man found safe

Woodbridge — Caleb Lewis Sackett, who Prince William County police said Thursday was missing and endangered after he was last seen leaving the 11000 block of Montreal Court in Woodbridge around 2 p.m. Oct. 29, has been located and is safe, police said Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Stafford incidents can call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Get the news first. Sign up for our FREE newsletter.