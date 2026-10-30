Residents and grassroots groups held a roughly 40-minute press conference Thursday evening outside the NTT data center complex at 13710 Daves Store Lane in Gainesville to call for a 12-month pause on new data center applications that require a vote by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Organizers said the pause is needed so the county can update buffers, setbacks, noise rules, lighting standards, and other protections before more projects advance.

Speakers included Rina Stapp of Save Braemar, Carolee Carrington of Wentworth Green, Catherine Kulik of the HOA Roundtable, Patrick Harters, and Dalton Nichols of the Occoquan District. They described impacts from noise and large industrial fans, light trespass and non-dark-sky-compliant fixtures, diesel generators, power demand they said is equivalent to hundreds of thousands of homes for this campus alone, rising electricity bills, and proximity to homes, schools, and the Occoquan Reservoir Protective Area.

They also referenced Dominion Energyâ€™s lawsuit against the county over a gas-insulated substation denial and said the boardâ€™s recent end to most by-right data center approvals came with a 90-day grace period during which applications are still moving. Speakers said the local pause would apply only to applications where the board has discretionary authority, not by-right projects, and that it should have a firm start and end date, no pipeline exceptions, and a public hearing with a recorded vote.

They cited tracking of more than 10 million square feet of data center and substation applications since the planning commission meeting that followed the by-right change, with additional millions still in process before the grace period ends December 21, and they said almost no projects had actually used pure by-right status. A petition at pausedatacenters.com supports the 12-month local pause and a statewide moratorium; organizers said it is open to Prince William residents and that they had only begun collecting signatures.

They also said the countyâ€™s earlier Data Center Ordinance Advisory Group produced stronger noise recommendations that were weakened after industry input, and that no comprehensive siting plan exists for data centers or the transmission lines and substations that serve them. As of Friday, October 30, there is no indication in public agendas or recent coverage that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors or the Planning Commission has taken up or scheduled this specific 12-month pause petition.

The board has acted on related data center matters: on September 22 it voted 8-0 to end most by-right development countywide under zoning text amendment DPA2026-00006, after a Planning Commission recommendation on September 9, with a 90-day grace period running until December 21. It has also handled individual applications, denied Dominion Energyâ€™s Vint Hill SF6 substation (prompting the utilityâ€™s lawsuit), and revisited noise rules.

Chair Deshundra Jefferson has said she prefers the board voting unsuitable projects down case by case rather than supporting a statewide moratorium. Neighboring Loudoun County has advanced a process that could pause its own legislative applications for up to 12 months, and state bills for multi-year moratoriums are queued for the 2027 General Assembly.

Organizers said they want the board to bring a directive at its next meeting.

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