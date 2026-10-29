Police Blotter: Man Exposes Himself Outside Woodbridge Woman’s Window

Prince William County police are investigating an indecent exposure at a Woodbridge apartment complex, where a woman woke to knocking on her window. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released its daily incident report listing two fraud cases and the arrest of a man wanted out of South Carolina.

Prince William County Police Department

Indecent Exposure

On October 28 at 1:57AM, officers responded to Misty Ridge Apartments, located in the 15000 block of Sunny Ridge Ct in Woodbridge (22191), to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was asleep inside her residence when she woke up to the sound of knocking on her window. The victim looked out the window and observed an unknown man exposing himself and making obscene gestures before leaving the area on foot. The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Daily Incident Report — October 29, 2026

FRAUD

Hampstead Farm Lane | 10/28 10:49 a.m. | Deputy Floirendo responded to a fraud report regarding identity theft. The victim reported receiving an alert that their credit score decreased due to a credit pull for student loans. The victim contacted the loan company, which informed the victim that a student loan application had been filed using the victim’s personally identifiable information. The company flagged the application and did not disburse the funds. The victim then received an alert from a university regarding class enrollment. The victim notified the university of the fraudulent enrollment. The university closed the account and launched an investigation. A police report was needed for the investigation.

1225 Courthouse Road | 10/28 1:52 p.m. | Deputy Floirendo responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized account openings. The victim reported receiving a bill from Verizon with multiple unauthorized phone numbers opened in the victim’s name. The victim notified Verizon, which launched an investigation. A police report was needed for the investigation. The victim had not suffered any monetary loss at the time of the report.

WARRANT SERVICES

Cross Cut Lane | 10/28 10:07 p.m. | Deputy L. Smith responded to a wanted suspect report in the area. Information was provided that the suspect was wanted out of South Carolina. Upon making contact, the suspect was identified and subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old male from Fredericksburg. The suspect was charged with fugitive from justice and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This report does not include all reported crimes but provides an overview of recent incidents in the community. Anyone with information regarding the listed incidents is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

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