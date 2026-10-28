Prince William pastor sues to block Virginia same-sex marriage ballot question

A church pastor in Prince William County has filed a lawsuit to block a ballot question that would remove a ban on same-sex marriage from the Virginia Constitution, FOX 5 DC reports.

Pastor Ben Purves of Occoquan Bible Church in Woodbridge claims proper procedures were not followed to place Question 2 on the ballot. The lawsuit was filed by Founding Freedoms Law Center in Prince William County Circuit Court.

Question 2 would remove the existing ban and affirm that two adults may marry regardless of sex. Early voting continues through Oct. 31. The lawsuit will not go before a judge before Election Day on Nov. 3.