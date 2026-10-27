Spotsylvania athlete Kei Daniels wins gold in first short-track ice race

A Spotsylvania athlete won gold at his first official short-track ice competition this past weekend in Buffalo, New York.
Kei Daniels, who trains with Synergy Skating in Stafford, finished the 500-meter race in 58 seconds. The release credits coaches from both the Stafford club and the Potomac Speed Skating Club for the move from roller skates to ice.
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A local athlete successfully traded wheels for blades this past weekend at the 2026 Buffalo, NY Short Track Ice Competition (October 24–25, 2026).
Kei Daniels, a speed skater with Synergy Skating based out of Stafford, Virginia, captured a gold medal at the 2026 Buffalo Short Track Championships. The event marked his very first official ice competition.
Leaning on his extensive training on roller skates, Kei held a clear competitive edge over a field of beginner and novice racers. He dominated the 500-meter race, crossing the finish line in a blistering 58 seconds and clocking a total speed of 30.5 KM/H over the course of the event.
The championship victory was a collaborative effort bridging both inline and ice communities. Kei and his family extended their gratitude to Coach Jimmy, Coach Jane, Coach Misty, Coach Adam, and the entire Stafford-based Synergy family for laying his athletic foundation. They also credited Coach Simon, Coach Jonathan, and the Potomac Speed Skating Club for welcoming them onto the ice and guiding them through the transition to short track racing.
Kei is excited and for now wants to continue doing both.
With a support system of family, friends, and coaches behind him, the young athlete is just beginning what looks to be a very bright dual-surface skating career.