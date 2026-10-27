Spotsylvania athlete Kei Daniels wins gold in first short-track ice race

A Spotsylvania athlete won gold at his first official short-track ice competition this past weekend in Buffalo, New York.

Kei Daniels, who trains with Synergy Skating in Stafford, finished the 500-meter race in 58 seconds. The release credits coaches from both the Stafford club and the Potomac Speed Skating Club for the move from roller skates to ice.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.