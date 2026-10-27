Kukur Tihar USA honors dogs at Prince William Animal Services Center

Local families and organizers marked the third annual Kukur Tihar USA at the Prince William County Animal Services Center on Sunday, Oct. 25, honoring dogs with marigold garlands, a red-carpet walk and blessings while promoting shelter adoptions.

Prince William County Animal Services confirmed the event would take place on the property but said it was not a formal partnership and that staff would not allow any marking on the dogs. Organizers had described optional red tika marks in advance materials. The celebration drew community members and local officials, according to the group.

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Kukur Tihar USA today announced that final preparations are underway for its 3rd Annual “Thanksgiving for Dogs” celebration, returning on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the Prince William County Animal Shelter (14807 Bristow Rd, Manassas, VA 20112).

Founded in 2024 by Jewan and Himali Tiwari, the grassroots movement invites families, animal advocates, and dog lovers of all backgrounds to unite for a day dedicated to honoring the unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship of canine family members.

In an era marked by digital noise, social media fatigue, and human isolation, Kukur Tihar USA offers an inclusive sanctuary focused on genuine human-animal connection. Inspired by the 5,000-year-old Nepalese tradition of honoring dogs, the U.S. festival is designed as a universal cultural movement for America’s nearly 90 million dog-owning households.

“In modern society, we spend billions on products for our pets, but we rarely pause for a collective, heartfelt moment of gratitude for their devotion,” said Jewan Tiwari, Founder of Kukur Tihar USA. “A dog doesn’t care about your bank account, your race, or your status—they offer unconditional acceptance. Kukur Tihar USA brings neighbors together in gratitude and reminds us of our shared humanity.”

2026 Festival Highlights

The Blessing & Garland Ceremony: Canines receive traditional marigold garlands (malla) and an optional red tika mark on their foreheads—symbolic gestures honoring their dignity, health, and permanent place in the family.

The Kukur Tihar Blessing Oath: A communal pledge recited by handlers and community members affirming a commitment to protect, respect, and cherish their pets.

Red Carpet Dog Walk: A festive parade celebrating dogs of all sizes, breeds, and rescue backgrounds.

Year-Round Dog Adoption Advocacy: Kukur Tihar USA is using its public voice to launch a year-long adoption advocacy campaign throughout 2026–2027, encouraging families nationwide to adopt shelter animals.

At-Home Celebration Guide: For owners unable to attend in person, the organization provides at-home ritual guides on its official website and social media so families nationwide can participate.

Since its inception in 2024, Kukur Tihar USA has earned formal commendations from federal and local leaders praising its contributions to cross-cultural unity and animal welfare advocacy. Organizers are currently campaigning to establish the last Sunday of October as a permanent fixture on the national civic calendar.

For event details, media inquiries, or volunteer opportunities, visit www.kukurtiharusa.org or follow @KukurTiharUSA on social media.

About Kukur Tihar USA

Established in 2024 in Northern Virginia, Kukur Tihar USA is a community-based initiative dedicated to elevating the human-canine bond. The organization promotes compassion, community cohesion, and animal welfare through annual cultural celebrations, educational outreach, and year-round adoption advocacy.