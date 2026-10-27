Investigator testifies on stains inside Naresh Bhatt’s electric saw

Former Prince William County crime scene investigator Andrea Feldman testified Monday that she observed reddish-brown stains and black hair-like strands inside a Ryobi electric saw Naresh Bhatt gave to a landscaper shortly after his wife disappeared, WTOP reported.

She said she believed the stains were blood. The saw was purchased at a Home Depot less than two months before the disappearance, according to the report. Defense attorneys challenged aspects of the investigation and noted some test results were negative.

Naresh Bhatt is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and physical defilement of a dead body in the 2024 disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. No body has been found.