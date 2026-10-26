Police Blotter: Man arrested after brandishing machete in Woodbridge road rage

Prince William County police are investigating a death in Dumfries and arrested a man after he brandished a machete during a road-rage incident in Woodbridge. Officers also charged a man with felony child neglect after a 3-year-old was left in a vehicle and made other arrests. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released its daily incident report covering fraud, vandalism, DUI and narcotics cases.

Prince William County Police Department

Death Investigation

On October 25 at 10:14PM, officers responded to the 16900 block of Old Stage Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a report of an unconscious individual. The investigation revealed the individual, identified as a 50-year-old woman, was located unconscious inside her vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel. Medics rendered aid to the individual, who was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Attempted Malicious Wounding

On October 25, officers responded to investigate a road rage incident that occurred in the area of Minnieville Rd and Hereford Dr in Woodbridge (22193) at approximately 5:18PM that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old man, was involved in an altercation with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused brandished a machete, and swung it at the victim, before putting the machete down and assaulting the victim. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marlon Xavier DELGADO, was arrested.

Arrested on October 25: Marlon Xavier DELGADO, 29, of Woodbridge. Charged with attempted malicious wounding, brandishing a machete and assault and battery. Court date: Pending | Status: $3000 Unsecured.

Child Neglect

On October 24 at 10:43PM, officers responded to the 12400 block of Dillingham Sq to investigate a report of child neglect. The investigation revealed the victim, a 3-year-old boy, was left in a vehicle by a family member, later identified as the accused. The victim was left inside the vehicle for approximately one hour before bystanders heard the victim crying and called police. Prior to officers’ arrival, the accused entered the vehicle and left the area with the victim before being located by officers at their residence. The victim was uninjured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan Simeon ROMERO, was arrested.

Arrested on October 24: Juan Simeon ROMERO, 36, of Woodbridge. Charged with felony child neglect. Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

On October 25 at 11:39AM, officers responded to the area of Richmond Hwy and Vantage Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a larceny. During the investigation, one of the parties involved, later identified as the accused, attempted to leave the area. A struggle ensued and the accused assaulted an officer, before being detained. No injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Daneitra Renae ROBINSON, was arrested.

Arrested on October 25: Daneitra Renae ROBINSON, 33, of no fixed address. Charged with one count of assault & battery on a LEO, one count of grand larceny, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of credit card theft. Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable.

Unlawful Entry

On October 23 at 11:11PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 7400 block of Lawnvale Dr to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the residence through the front door, before exiting the residence and leaving the area in a vehicle. Officers were able to quickly locate the accused and detain him. No damage to property was reported and no items were reported missing. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Paul Andrew EISENHOWER, was arrested.

Arrested on October 23: Paul Andrew EISENHOWER, 19, of Haymarket. Charged with unlawful entry. Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud

Chatham Heights Road | 10/23 8:21 a.m. | Deputy Oloye responded to a fraud report regarding an altered check. The victim reported mailing a check for payment, but was later notified of a fraudulent transaction using the check. The victim contacted their bank and was advised that the check had been stolen, altered, and cashed. The victim’s bank provided them with a fraud report form, froze their account, and instructed them to contact law enforcement. Deputy Oloye provided the victim with a police report.

Cranes Corner Road | 10/23 9:33 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions and account openings. The victim reported noticing an unauthorized transaction on their account. The victim then received a text message alerting them that an account had been opened in their name. The victim froze their credit and notified their banks. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Oakridge Drive | 10/23 4:02 p.m. | Deputy Lee responded to a fraud report regarding a Zelle scam. The victim reported being contacted online regarding an item they were selling. The suspects stated that they had paid for the item through Zelle, but the funds were on hold. The suspects then instructed the victim to contact a phone number claiming to be with Zelle’s customer service. The victim called the provided number, but during the call, the suspects were able to gain remote access to the victim’s phone and obtained personally identifiable information. The suspects then withdrew funds from the victim’s account via Bitcoin. The victim ended the phone call and contacted their bank. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Cropp Road | 10/23 5:09 p.m. | Deputy Gildea responded to a fraud report regarding a Marine Federal Credit Union scam. The victim reported receiving a call claiming to be with the Marine Federal Credit Union regarding the victim’s account. The suspect instructed the victim to provide codes that were sent to the victim’s phone. After the victim provided the codes, they recognized the scam. The victim then notified their bank of the scam. The victim also began receiving text messages regarding a Chime account being opened in their name. The victim contacted Chime to report the fraud.

Saint Roberts Drive | 10/24 10:35 a.m. | Deputy Hubbard responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized account opening. The victim reported receiving a bill regarding phone numbers opened in the victim’s name. The victim confirmed that they did not request new phone numbers. The victim contacted the phone company, which needed a police report for their investigation.

Confederate Way | 10/24 7:02 p.m. | Deputy Hart responded to a fraud report regarding a Publishers Clearing House scam. The victim reported being contacted by the suspects regarding a cash prize. During the call, the suspects gained remote access to the victim’s phone and obtained the victim’s personally identifiable information, as well as their financial information. The victim then noticed several unauthorized transactions on their bank accounts. The victim notified their banks, which closed the accounts.

Vandalism

Wonder Road | 10/23 1:13 p.m. | Deputy Holetzky responded to a vandalism report in the area. The victim reported that the rear window of their vehicle had been damaged. Deputy Holetzky observed the damage to the window. Camera footage from the area provided no further information.

View Point Way | 10/24 3:13 p.m. | Deputy Gildea responded to a vandalism report in the area. The victim reported that their tires had been damaged. Deputy Gildea observed the damage to the victim’s tires. No cameras were available in the area to capture the incident.

DUI

Doc Stone Road and Garrisonville Road | 10/24 1:47 a.m. | Sergeant Jett observed a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath, glassy eyes, an unsteady balance, and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered, but a breath sample was refused. The driver was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as a 46-year-old male from Fredericksburg. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Cambridge Street and Warrenton Road | 10/24 9:51 p.m. | Deputy Sayegh observed a vehicle failing to maintain their lane and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol right before driving. Field sobriety tests were administered, but a breath sample was refused. The driver was subsequently arrested. Opened alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, a breath sample revealed that the driver’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. The driver was identified as a 38-year-old female from Fredericksburg. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic lane violation. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Eustace Road | 10/24 11:20 p.m. | Deputy O’Donnell responded to an intoxicated person report. Information was provided that the suspect was acting aggressively toward people before leaving the scene. The vehicle was located improperly parked in a nearby parking lot. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol coming from their breath, slurred speech, and glassy eyes. Camera footage showed the suspect driving to where the vehicle was located. The suspect refused to participate in field sobriety tests or to provide a breath sample. The suspect was subsequently arrested. An initial investigation revealed that the suspect did not have a driver’s license. At the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. After speaking with witnesses, units determined that the suspect had assaulted a victim at the original scene. The suspect was identified as a 36-year-old male from Stafford. The suspect was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, refusal to test, and assault and battery. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Narcotics

Richmond Highway | 10/24 11:43 p.m. | Deputy Wright responded to a suspicious person report in the area. Information was provided that the suspect was hitting their vehicle at the nearby Wawa and acting erratically. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including an unsteady balance, fixed pupils, and grinding their teeth. K-9 Mija detected the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in several narcotics and drug paraphernalia being located. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 43-year-old male from Fredericksburg. The suspect was charged with three counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

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