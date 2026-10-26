Manassas Park art teacher arrested after loaded handgun found in middle school parking lot

A Manassas Park High School art teacher was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in the parking lot at Manassas Park Middle School, WTOP reported.

Manassas Park police identified and took into custody Veronica Gooch-Ray, of Potomac Falls, in connection with the firearm. She was charged with possession of a firearm on school property under Virginia Code § 18.2-308.1. Police said she is employed as an art teacher at Manassas Park High School.

A school transportation employee discovered a loaded handgun on the ground between two school division vans during morning safety checks Oct. 26 and reported it immediately, police said. Manassas Park City Schools closed all campuses for the day out of an abundance of caution while officers searched the area and investigated.

The investigation found no threat to the schools or community, police said. School officials said the teacher was placed on leave under school policy and that city schools will reopen on time Tuesday.

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