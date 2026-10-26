Manassas Park schools closed Monday after weapon found in secondary parking lot

Manassas Park City Schools closed every school Monday, Oct. 26, after a weapon was found in the secondary parking lot. The division said the closure is out of an abundance of caution and will give the Manassas Park Police Department time to investigate the source of the weapon.

The alert posted on the Manassas Park City Schools website does not name which campus, describe the weapon, say when it was found, or report injuries, arrests, or any ongoing threat. Manassas Park Middle School and Manassas Park High School share the Euclid Avenue campus at 8202 and 8200 Euclid Avenue; the elementary schools are at separate sites.

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