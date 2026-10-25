Quantico lists live-fire training through Nov. 6

Marine Corps Base Quantico listed live-fire training from Oct. 23 through Nov. 6, including overnight operations, the base said.

A multi-day range starts Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. and ends Oct. 30 at 2 a.m., with live-fire demos of 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), missiles/rockets, 60/81 mm mortars, fragmentation grenades, MK19, and 7.62 mm and below.

Nov. 2 is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), 155 howitzers, and 81 mm mortars.

Nov. 3 is 8 a.m. to midnight, the same.

Nov. 4 is 8 a.m. to midnight, 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation), 155 howitzers, and 81 mm mortars.

Nov. 5 has two sessions: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., both 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation).

The base said schedules can change and that residents can expect some noise because training is continuous. Noise advisories are at quantico.marines.mil.