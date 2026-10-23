VDOT lists Fredericksburg District lane closures for Oct. 25–31

VDOT listed scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg District for Oct. 25–31, weather permitting, the agency said.

On I-95, mobile single lane closures to clean and wash bridges run Monday–Friday, 7 p.m.–6 a.m., between Exit 104 (Carmel Church) and Exit 148 (Quantico) in Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford Counties. Other I-95 work includes pavement markers and rumble strips near Exit 143, soil sampling between Exit 126 and Exit 133, and paving with ramp closures at Exit 126 in Spotsylvania.

In the City of Fredericksburg, Route 1 has alternating northbound and southbound single lane closures Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m., and Sunday–Friday overnight, between Stafford Avenue and College Avenue/Eagle Village Drive for construction to improve the Augustine Avenue intersection. Temporary turn restrictions are in place.

Other projects include guardrail work in Caroline and Stafford, pavement marking in Spotsylvania, bridge cleaning on the Downing Bridge (Route 360 over the Rappahannock), and ongoing intersection and bridge projects across the district.

Drivers can check the full weekly alert for complete details or 511 Virginia for the latest conditions.

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