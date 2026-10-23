Police Blotter: Two Spotsylvania teens arrested after shooting on Rustic View Lane

Prince William County police arrested a man after a sexual assault near Manassas in which the suspect produced a knife and strangled the victim. Spotsylvania County deputies arrested two teens after a reported shooting on Rustic View Lane. Stafford County reported a DUI, fraud, and vandalism cases.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Two Arrested Following Shooting on Rustic View Lane

On October 20, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11700 block of Rustic View Lane for a reported shooting. A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing several individuals running from the area.

Numerous deputies responded and established containment. Shortly afterward, deputies chased two suspects on foot, apprehending one on Twin Springs Lane and the other on Ross Drive.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and processed the scene, recovering multiple shell casings and documenting damage to the buildings. A firearm was also recovered from one of the suspects.

Deandre Cunningham, 18, and Miyel Cauley, 19, both of Spotsylvania, were each arrested and charged with:

Attempted Malicious Wounding

Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

The Sheriff’s Office is grateful that no citizens were harmed during this reckless incident. We commend the responding deputies for their quick response and coordinated efforts to apprehend both suspects and protect the community.

Remember your phone call or online tip can make a difference.

Phone: 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822

Online: www.p3tips.com or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org

P3tips App: from Android or Google store

Prince William County Police

Sexual Assault Investigation — Coverstone Drive

On October 21, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the 10700 block of Coverstone Dr in Manassas (20109) at approximately 5:00 p.m. that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was waiting for a rideshare when an unknown man approached her. During the encounter, the suspect inappropriately touched the victim and assaulted her. The victim sustained injuries and was able to separate from the suspect, before reporting the incident to police. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build with short black hair, wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap.

Sexual Assault Investigation — Annie’s Healthcare Massage / Arrest

On October 22, officers responded to Annie’s Healthcare Massage, located at 7515 Presidential Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate a reported sexual assault. The investigation revealed on October 21 at 4:50 p.m., an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the business and forced an employee into a room. During the encounter, a struggle ensued, and the accused produced a knife, sexually assaulted the victim and strangled her, before leaving the area on foot. The victim sustained injuries. Detectives located the accused later that day and detained him without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Amerek BATISTE, was arrested.

Arrested on October 22:

Amerek BATISTE, 26, of no fixed address

Charged with one count of abduction with intent to defile, two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of object sexual penetration and one count of strangulation

Court date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

VANDALISM

Furnace Road | 10/21 10:45 a.m. | Deputy Eastman responded to a vandalism report in the area. The victim reported that a rear window at their residence had been broken. Deputy Eastman observed the damage to the window. No items were taken from the residence. No cameras were available in the area to capture the incident.

FRAUD

Poplar Road | 10/21 11:03 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported that they noticed an unauthorized transaction on their bank account. The victim notified their bank, which launched an investigation and provided a refund. A police report was needed for the investigation.

Spring Lake Drive | 10/21 12:01 p.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported receiving a notification about an unauthorized order of gift cards. The victim notified the company, which needed a police report for the investigation.

DUI

I-95 | 10/21 11:34 a.m. | A Deputy observed a driver using their phone while driving, and Deputy E. Jones conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, and the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana. The driver admitted to using marijuana right before driving. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was subsequently arrested. Marijuana was found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 29-year-old male from Chesterfield. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. The marijuana was submitted as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the listed incidents is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

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