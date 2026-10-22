Stafford Stafford board denies Sheetz convenience store rezoning at Enon Road By PLN News Published October 22, 2026 at 8:53PM Proposed front elevation of the Sheetz at Enon Road and Route 1, from the applicant's exhibits in the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting packet. Rendering by Convenience Architecture and Design P.C., via Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals #Stafford Board of Supervisors