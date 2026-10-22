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Quantico firefighters visit Child Development Center North for fire-prevention day

By PLN News
Mike Passera speaks about firefighter gear at CDC North
Mike Passera, assistant chief, speaks about firefighter gear during a fire-prevention event at CDC North, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico

Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services visited Child Development Center North on Oct. 21 as part of an annual public education campaign, teaching children and staff how to look for and prevent fire hazards with live demonstrations and classes, according to photos the Marine Corps posted to DVIDS.

Assistant Chief Mike Passera spoke to the group about firefighter gear and equipment. Children high-fived firefighters, including Curt Reifsteck, and staff and kids posed for photos during the event.

Staff and children at CDC North pose for a photo with firefighters
Staff and children with Child Development Center North pose for a photo during a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
Staff and children attend fire prevention event at CDC North
Staff and children with Child Development Center North attend a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
Assistant fire chief Mike Passera talks with children at CDC North
Mike Passera, the assistant chief of Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to staff and children with Child Development Center North about the gear and equipment used by firefighters during a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
A child high-fives Quantico firefighter Curt Reifsteck
A child high-fives Curt Reifsteck, a firefighter with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services, during a fire prevention public display event at Child Development Center North on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
A child high-fives Quantico firefighter Curt Reifsteck
A child high-fives Curt Reifsteck, a firefighter with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services, during a fire prevention public display event at Child Development Center North on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
Children view a fire truck on display at CDC North
Staff and children with Child Development Center North view a firetruck on display during a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
Staff and children at CDC North pose for a photo
Staff and children with Child Development Center North pose for a photo during a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico
Staff and children at CDC North pose for a photo
Staff and children with Child Development Center North pose for a photo during a fire prevention public display event at CDC North on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo: Cpl. Darien Wright / Marine Corps Base Quantico

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