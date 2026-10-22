Quantico firefighters visit Child Development Center North for fire-prevention day

Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Fire and Emergency Services visited Child Development Center North on Oct. 21 as part of an annual public education campaign, teaching children and staff how to look for and prevent fire hazards with live demonstrations and classes, according to photos the Marine Corps posted to DVIDS.

Assistant Chief Mike Passera spoke to the group about firefighter gear and equipment. Children high-fived firefighters, including Curt Reifsteck, and staff and kids posed for photos during the event.

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