Police Blotter: Officers Kill Dog That Charged Them in Manassas; Stafford Reports DUI and Frauds

Prince William County police shot and killed a pit bull that charged at officers in Manassas. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported a DUI on I-95, a vandalism and two fraud cases. A missing and endangered adult previously reported by Prince William County police has been located and is safe.

Prince William County Police Department

Vicious Dog Incident

On October 21, officers responded to a residence located in the 8500 block of Brickshire Ln in Manassas (20112) to investigate a report of two vicious dogs. The investigation revealed two pitbulls were actively mauling each other in the backyard of the residence. While attempting to separate the dogs, one of the pitbulls charged and attempted to bite an officer. As the dog was about to attack, a second officer discharged their department issued firearm one time, striking the dog and killing it. No injuries were reported by the officers.

Missing Endangered Adult Update

*UPDATE: Tyler James RUNEY, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday, has been located and is safe.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Vandalism

Furnace Road | 10/21 10:45 a.m. | Deputy Eastman responded to a vandalism report in the area. The victim reported that a rear window at their residence had been broken. Deputy Eastman observed the damage to the window. No items were taken from the residence. No cameras were available in the area to capture the incident.

Fraud

Poplar Road | 10/21 11:03 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported that they noticed an unauthorized transaction on their bank account. The victim notified their bank, which launched an investigation and provided a refund. A police report was needed for the investigation.

Spring Lake Drive | 10/21 12:01 p.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions. The victim reported receiving a notification about an unauthorized order of gift cards. The victim notified the company, which needed a police report for the investigation.

DUI

I-95 | 10/21 11:34 a.m. | A Deputy observed a driver using their phone while driving, and Deputy E. Jones conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact, the driver displayed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, and the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana. The driver admitted to using marijuana right before driving. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was subsequently arrested. Marijuana was found inside the vehicle. At the Sheriff’s Office, the driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The driver was identified as a 29-year-old male from Chesterfield. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. The driver was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. The marijuana was submitted as evidence.

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