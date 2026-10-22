Kelly Sienkowski Named Ms. Stafford County Agricultural Fair Mom

Published October 22, 2026 at 8:55PM | Updated October 22, 2026 at 9:39PM

In this episode of the Potomac Local News podcast, Kelly Sienkowski joins Uriah Kiser after being crowned Ms. Stafford County Agricultural Fair Mom.

The Stafford County Agricultural Fair has been held for more than 100 years, starting in 1922 at Stafford High School.

This year’s fair was hosted at Fox Corner Farm because the event still has no permanent home.

Kelly entered the pageant on a whim with her daughter and answered an unexpected “hidden talent” question about splitting logs.

As titleholder, she will take part in the Stafford County tree lighting and help with the Christmas parade.

The fair is run entirely by volunteers as a community nonprofit that preserves Stafford’s agricultural traditions.

Sienkowski is a Potomac Local News contributor and co-hosted our Fredericksburg Christmas Parade coverage last year.

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